Russia to become one of global energy leaders in new multipolar world — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia is gradually strengthening its position in the global energy sector, including its technological expertise, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, adding that the country intends to be one of the global energy leaders in the new multipolar world.

"Russia will continue to strengthen its energy sovereignty, not only expanding its energy supply routes but also expanding its range of export technologies and ready-made production solutions for the fuel and energy sector, which will secure a leading position in the energy landscape of the new multipolar world," he wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

Despite large-scale transformations, the Russian economy and energy sector are successfully adjusting to global changes, Novak added.

"The Russian fuel and energy sector continues to grow confidently. Our country fully supplies its domestic market with energy, fulfills its export obligations, and develops its own technologies. This allows us to maintain our role as a key player in the global energy market," he noted.