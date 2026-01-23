FACTBOX: Oil depot, house damaged as Ukrainian drones hit Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

In the city of Penza, a fire broke out at an oil depot. In the Voronezh Region, the roof of a house was set ablaze.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 22 and 7:00 a.m. on January 23 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on January 22 and 4:00 a.m. on January 23), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the report, seven drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, two over the Voronezh Region, and one each over the Bryansk, Penza and Astrakhan regions.

Consequences

- A fire broke out at an oil depot in Penza due to the fall of drone debris. No casualties were reported, Governor Oleg Melnichenko said on Telegram.

- Emergency services are responding at the scene.

- In the Voronezh region, drone debris set the roof of a house on fire. No one was injured, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

- The blaze was quickly extinguished and repairs will begin shortly.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions were introduced at the airport of Penza.