ROME, January 23. /TASS/. Europe wants the war in Ukraine to continue, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"The major European countries want the war in Ukraine to continue. Brussels does not want peace, at least in Ukraine. And that is the problem," the politician said. According to him, Europe is doing everything to support the continuation of the war.

The Hungarian leader has repeatedly harshly criticized the EU for its positions regarding the Ukrainian settlement. Budapest also refuses to participate in financing and arming the Ukrainian regime, believing that this only leads to the prolongation of the conflict.