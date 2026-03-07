Death toll from Israel’s operation in eastern Lebanon up to 41 — ministry

BEIRUT, March 7. /TASS/. The death toll from the Israeli army's operation in the Nabi Chit village and its surroundings in eastern Lebanon has risen to 41, the country's Health Ministry reported.

According to its statement, another 40 people were injured. Earlier reports indicated 29 deaths.

The Al Hadath TV channel previously reported that a squad of Israeli commandos landed in the mountainous area near Nabi Chit from four helicopters with the aim of finding and recovering the remains of navigator Ron Arad, who was captured in 1986. The soldiers headed for the Al-Shokr family cemetery, where the remains of the Israeli pilot are buried, but were ambushed by Hezbollah fighters and local residents. To ensure the group's retreat from the combat zone, planes and helicopters carried out dozens of strikes on Nabi Chit.