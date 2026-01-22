Denmark not to allow crossing red lines when discussing Greenland — PM

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. Denmark is ready to discuss security in the Arctic region with the United States and its NATO allies, but it has red lines that it will not allow anyone to cross, said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen upon arrival at an emergency EU summit over the situation around Greenland.

"I think everybody in NATO agrees — the Arctic states, but also other member states — that we need a permanent presence of NATO in the Arctic region, including around Greenland," she said. "Of course, we can discuss with the US how we can strengthen our security cooperation in the Arctic region."

Frederiksen said that a defense agreement between Copenhagen and Washington has been in force since 1951.

"You’ve asked about the red lines, we have them, of course. We are a sovereign state, and we cannot negotiate about that, because it is part of very basic democratic values," she said.

Frederiksen called on the EU allies for unity, saying that "when Europe is not divided, when we stand together, and when we are clear and strong, in our willingness to stand up for ourselves, then the results will show."

US President Donald Trump said on January 21 that he had agreed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on a framework agreement on the future of Greenland. Trump has long talked about the need for US control over Greenland, which is crucial for plans to create the Golden Dome missile defense system. According to Euronews, the United States has allocated $175 billion for the project.

According to the Axios portal, the draft agreement on Greenland proposed by Rutte to Trump assumes the preservation of Denmark's sovereignty over this territory, but the 1951 agreement will be updated. This will allow the United States to establish military bases and defense zones there, if NATO deems it necessary. The United States will also be able to deploy elements of the missile defense system in Greenland.