Trump says work on Greenland agreements ongoing

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that work on agreements on Greenland is continuing.

"Heading back to D.C. It was an incredible time in Davos," the American leader wrote on Truth Social. "The Greenland structure is being worked on, and will be amazing for the U.S.A."

Trump also expressed confidence that "the Board of Peace is something that the World has never seen before." It is created as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. " So many good things happening!" he added, referring to his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The US president said on Wednesday that during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the outlines of possible agreements on Greenland, part of Denmark as an autonomous territory, had been worked out. Trump has repeatedly argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen U.S. national security and the effective deployment of the U.S. missile defense system Golden Dome.

According to the Axios portal, the draft agreement proposed by Rutte to Trump provides for the preservation of Danish sovereignty over Greenland and the updating of an agreement on the island's defense signed in 1951. This will allow the United States to establish military bases and defense zones there, if NATO deems it necessary.