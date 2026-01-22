Russia disappointed at delay in implementation of US decision to release its sailors — MFA

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia has expressed bewilderment and disappointment that US President Donald Trump’s authorization to release Russian sailors on board the Marinera tanker has not yet been carried out, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

On January 9, she said that, in response to Russia’s request, Trump had decided to release two Russian citizens from the Marinera tanker.

"Much time has passed since the Russian side received confirmation about US President Donald Trump’s decision to release two Russian members of the crew of the Marinera tanker which was detained by the US Armed Forces during an operation in international waters of the North Atlantic made in response to a Russian request. We express our bewilderment and disappointment over the protracted delay in resolving this urgent issue that is important to us and expect it to be resolved as soon as possible so our citizens can return home quickly," the diplomat said.