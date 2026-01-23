Ukrainian artillery attacks evacuated areas of Kursk Region 78 times over past day

KURSK, January 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces of Ukraine fired artillery 78 times at evacuated areas of the Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 22 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 23 [between 6:00 a.m. GMT on January 22 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on January 23] , 51 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy shelled evacuated areas 78 times with artillery. Drones attacked our territory 13 times by dropping explosive devices," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein added that, as a result of the attacks, the facade of a building in Rylsk was damaged, windows in three buildings shattered, and a car burned. The regional head noted that windows were shattered in a private house in the village of Bolshoye Shumakovo in the Kursk district, and a private house caught fire in the village of Lebyazhye.

The governor reported that there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attacks. Information about the consequences is being clarified, and the authorities will help restore damaged property, Khinshtein noted.