Ukraine deal stalled over same issues as in 2025 — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. The agreement on Ukraine is blocked by the same unresolved issues that stalled the process over the past year, US President Donald Trump said.

"The hold-up is the same things that have been holding it up for the last year," he told reporters aboard Air Force 1 en route from Zurich to Washington.

Trump did not elaborate what exactly this hold-up was about. However, he once again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for letting the conflict happen.

"This is Biden’s war. This isn’t my war. This is a war that should have never happened," he said.