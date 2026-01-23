Guinea's president sacks government

PRETORIA, January 23. /TASS/. The government of Guinea, led by transitional Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, has been removed by a decree from President Mamady Doumbouya, the news portal Guinee 360 reported.

The news portal reports that the president has instructed the secretaries general of the ministries to continue overseeing their departments until a new government is appointed. The name of the new cabinet leader and its members should be announced soon.

The government's resignation comes nearly a week after Doumbouya took office as president of Guinea, following his election victory on December 28 of last year. The presidential term in Guinea is seven years.

Doumbouya came to power in September 2021 after a coup that ousted President Alpha Conde. The December elections followed the adoption of a new constitution in a nationwide referendum. Parliamentary elections are expected to take place soon, completing the country's transition back to civilian governance.