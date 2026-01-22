Hungary won’t have to pay for its participation in Board of Peace — Orban's office

BUDAPEST, January 22. /TASS/. Hungary's accession to the Board of Peace, which will govern the Gaza Strip, will not entail any financial obligations, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, told reporters.

He commented on reports that permanent membership in the new international body initiated by US President Donald Trump would cost applicants $1 billion.

"The government's decision on this matter is available to the media, and we would like to clarify that this does not entail any financial obligations," Gulyas said.

He noted that today all countries are divided between those who advocate peace and those who seek to continue the armed conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the European Union, whose leaders support military action, is "in the minority" on the international stage, the head of the Prime Minister’s office clarified.

Hungary believes that the Board of Peace will bring together those who advocate for peace, and therefore participation in this body is in its interests, Gulyas stressed.

On January 22, the White House officially announced the establishment of the Board of Peace during a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland. Leaders and representatives of 19 countries (Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Morocco, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and the self-proclaimed Kosovo) signed the charter, alongside US President Donald Trump.

Trump stated over 50 countries will be part of the Board.

Invitations have been sent to many leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Board of Peace draft charter envisages its involvement not only in the Gaza Strip but also in other conflict-affected areas. Furthermore, the membership fee for permanent membership in this organization will be $1 billion. Without this fee, the term of office will be limited to three years.