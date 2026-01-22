US army secretary Driscoll to take part in consultations on Ukraine in UAE — Axios

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. American Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll will take part in negotiations on Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Axios reported.

"Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will also join, according to a Ukrainian official," it said.

Special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner will also participate, it said.

The Telegraph said in December citing sources that Driscoll was pulled from the negotiations because Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth thought that Driscoll had exceeded his authority during the talks.

Vladimir Zelensky previously said that the Ukrainian delegation at the trilateral meeting will include Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, head of Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), first deputy head of Zelensky's office Sergey Kislitsa, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party David Arakhamia and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the United States plans to hold the meeting in the UAE between the United States, Russia and Ukraine on January 23-24. Witkoff also said that meetings of working groups on the settlement in Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi in the coming days. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said previously the head of the Russian state will receive Witkoff and Kushner on Thursday.