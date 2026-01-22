Greenland plans, uncertainty about allies, 24-hour weapons turnaround: Trump statements

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. The United States will not have to pay anything for Greenland, and Washington will be able to get unlimited military access to the island, American leader Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business TV channel.

He claimed that the United States has never needed NATO and has not asked for anything from its allies. Trump also said that he had ordered the construction of more factories serving the needs of the American military-industrial complex, as he wants to receive some types of necessary weapons within 24 hours.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the US president.

On plans for Greenland

Some elements of the Golden Dome missile defense system being deployed by the United States will be located in Greenland: "It’s a very important part."

The United States will not have to pay anything for Greenland, Washington will be able to get all the necessary military access to the island: "We are talking about national and international security. We will have everything we want. We get everything we want at no cost."

On unreliable allies

The United States doubts that its allies would help Washington if needed: "We get along very well with NATO, I think, but I’ve always said: will they be there if we ever need them? That’s really the ultimate test, and I'm not sure of that."

The United States has never needed NATO or asked for anything from its allies: "We’ve never needed them. We've never really asked anything of them."

Europe faces "big retaliation on our part" if European countries start selling US bonds: "We have all the cards."

On the military industry

An order was given to build "more plants" serving the needs of the American military-industrial complex so that needed weapons could be received within 24 hours:

On a new suspension of the US government

The actions of the Democratic Party may lead to another suspension of the government: "The shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they will probably do it again.".