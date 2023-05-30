Iskander-M involved in Belarusian missile strike exercise — Defense Ministry

MINSK, May 30. /TASS/. A unit of Belarus’ missile force equipped with Iskander-M tactical missile systems is taking part in a missile strike control test exercise, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As part of a test missile strike control exercise units of the missile forces have begun to carry out training and combat tasks," the statement reads. "A missile force unit armed with Iskander-M tactical systems is participating in the test exercise."

The Defense Ministry said that the missile units would practice preparations for and conduct of combat operations, as well as preparations for and missile strikes with "both conventional and special warheads."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at Minsk’s own request, just as the United States has long done on the territory of its allies. According to the Russian leader, the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would be completed on July 1. Moscow has already handed over nuclear-capable Iskander missile systems to Minsk and provided assistance in re-equipping Belarusian aircraft to enable them to carry nuclear warheads.