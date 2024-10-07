FSB opens cases against Swiss, French journalists into illegal border crossing near Kursk

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has opened two more criminal cases into foreign journalists’ illegal border crossing near Russia’s Kursk, the agency's Public Relations Center reported.

According to it, "the Federal Security Service has instituted criminal proceedings under part 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code (Illegal Crossing of the Russian Federation State Border) and launched investigations against journalists Kurt Pelda, a correspondent for the Swiss SN Media, and Catherine Norris Trent, a journalist for the France 24 TV channel, who illegally crossed the Russian state border in the Kursk Region."

In total, since August 17, 2024 cases on similar crimes have been initiated against 14 foreign journalists, the FSB noted.

If found guilty, the suspects face up to 5 years behind bars.