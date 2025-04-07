Putin holds phone talk with Lukashenko

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation to discuss current matters of cooperation between the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The heads of state discussed current matters of cooperation between the two states. They also addressed the subject of cooperation between Russian and Belarusian special services in the fight against terrorism," he said.