Cessna 550 business jet crashes in US with victims — TV

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. A twin-engine Cessna 550 business jet has crashed in the US state of North Carolina, Fox News channel reported.

According to it, the aircraft crashed shortly after departure from the airport in Iredell County at about 10:20 a.m. local time (6:20 p.m. Moscow time). The aircraft belongs to GB Aviation Leasing, owned by former National Association of Stock Car Racing (NASCAR) racing driver Gregory Biffle.

The crash killed people, but their number and identities have not yet been disclosed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.