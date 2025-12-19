Ex-NASCAR racer killed in business jet crash in North Carolina

NEW YORK, December 19. /TASS/. A former NASCAR racer Gregory Biffle and his family were killed in a private jet crash in the US state of North Carolina, a member of the US House of Representatives Richard Hudson said.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them," he wrote on the X social network.

ABC News reported citing Iredell County sheriff that the ill-fated plane had five adults and two children on board.

Earlier, Forx News said a twin-engine Cessna 550 business jet had crashed in North Carolina. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in Iredell County at around 10:20 a.m. local time (3:20 p.m. GMT).