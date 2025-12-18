Russia’s international reserves down $0.5 bln over week to $741 bln

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves stood at $741 bln as of December 12, 2025, declining by $0.5 bln over the week, according to materials released by the Bank of Russia.

As of December 5, the volume of reserves amounted to $741.5 bln.

On October 17, 2025, Russia’s international reserves reached a record high of $742.4 bln.

International reserves, which represent highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, include foreign currency holdings, special drawing rights, the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and monetary gold. Following the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions on the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, all transactions related to the management of the Central Bank’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions involving any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or under instructions from the Central Bank, were banned.