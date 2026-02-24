Russian athletes to compete for 2026 Paralympics medals in 18 sports disciplines

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian athletes at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy next month will be competing for medals in 18 various sports events, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Tuesday.

A week ago, Rozhkov told TASS that six Russian Para athletes had received bipartite invitations to the 2026 Winter Paralympics. The invitations were extended to three-time Paralympic Champion in alpine skiing Aleksey Bugayev, two-time World Champion in alpine skiing Varvara Voronchikhina, multiple World Champion in para cross-country skiing Ivan Golubkov, World Championship medalist in para cross-country skiing Anastasia Bagiyan and her guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer.

"After the RPC received the bipartite invitations it submitted Russian athletes’ applications for sports competitions at the Paralympics in Italy," Rozhkov said. "Alpine skiers Aleksey Bugayev and Varvara Voronchikhina will participate in five disciplines - super combined, downhill, giant slalom, slalom and Super-G."

"In cross-country skiing Ivan Golubkov and Anastasia Bagiyan with her guide Sergey Sinyakin will be fighting for medals in sprint as we as 10-and 20-km races," the RPC chief continued.

"Snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer will be racing in slalom and snowboard-cross events," Rozhkov stated.

"It turns out that as of today our Russian Paralympic delegation’s athletes will be competing in various sports events that offer 18 sets of medals. We have also submitted applications of Golubkov and Bagiyan for their participation in the mixed relay event and the decision on this issue is expected to be announced later," he added.

Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev announced last Wednesday that the country’s national delegation at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy would consist of 23 people.

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympians were allowed to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem. RPC President Rozhkov also announced last week that Russian Paralympians would take part in the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy next month under the national flag.

2026 Winter Paralympic Games

On January 20, the IPC revised the decision regarding the admission of the Russian national team to the 2026 Paralympics, allowing cross-country skiers, snowboarders, and alpine skiers to apply for invitations. In September 2025, the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee fully reinstated the Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus.

However, on October 23, 2025, the IPC press office announced that Russians would not be competing at the 2026 Paralympic Games due to the stance assumed by certain sports federations. In particular, the Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) decided not to allow Russians to participate in international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The RPC later successfully challenged that decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).