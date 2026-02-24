Russia hopes Ukraine talks continue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We really hope that this work [on the Ukrainian settlement] will continue," he said.

"We will provide you with detailed information about the venue and timing of the next round once the parties reach an agreement," Peskov added.

Talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.