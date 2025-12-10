Trump reveals his favorite word

NEW YORK, December 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said at an event in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, that his favorite word is the word tariff.

"I’d say my favorite word is the word 'tariff'. I love it more than any other word in the dictionary," he said, as cited by The New York Post.

The US leader noted that steel workers, particularly in Pennsylvania, "are doing phenomenally better" due to his strategy.

"If we didn’t have tariffs, you would have no steel," Trump explained. "We wouldn’t have one steel mill anywhere in the United States, and that would be really bad for national security," he added.

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs ranging between 10% and 49% on imports from 185 countries and territories. The universal 10% tariffs took effect on April 5, and tariffs on individual nations entered into force on April 9.