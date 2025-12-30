Putin's New Year message to Russians to air at midnight as always — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per tradition, will wish all the country's people a Happy New Year at midnight, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As always, the president will wish Russians a Happy New Year at midnight," Peskov said, when asked about the details of the Russian leader's New Year's address.

Earlier, Peskov told TASS that this year Putin's New Year's address will come from the Kremlin, also a well-established tradition.

As a rule, the president's New Year's address is recorded against the background of the Kremlin. But this tradition was broken several times due to a combination of circumstances. In 2022, Putin spoke from the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, surrounded by members of his military. And in 2013, the head of state celebrated the New Year on the road on official business. That year, he addressed Russians from Khabarovsk, where he was meeting with flood victims. That night, Kamchatka residents saw the congratulations recorded in advance in the Kremlin, while the Khabarovsk address of the head of state was already shown to all other time zones.