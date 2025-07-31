Chasov Yar liberation to enable Russian troops to advance in three directions — expert

LUGANSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian army’s liberation of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) opens up broad operational expanses and enables it to advance in at least three directions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"Chasov Yar is situated on a hilltop and beyond it there are very vast expanses of flat terrain. The nearest agglomeration - Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka - is well fortified and holds significance for Ukrainian militants. Very vast operational expanses open up [for an offensive]. These are at least three directions: northwest, west and southwest from that settlement," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that its Battlegroup South had liberated the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic in an offensive in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area. Chasov Yar had been one of the most fortified areas of the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region due to the complex landscape and specifics of its urban layout and infrastructure.