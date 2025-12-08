Russia’s state demand for civilian UAV systems in 2026 worth 7 billion rubles — ministry

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Governmental customers’ demand for UAV systems in Russia in 2026 is estimated at more than 2,500 unmanned aerial vehicles, worth over 7 billion rubles, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade press service told TASS.

"Based on a survey of UAV needs for 2026 among state-owned companies, federal, and regional government agencies, the demand from government customers exceeds 2,500 UAV systems, worth over 7 billion rubles," the ministry said. The Ministry of Industry and Trade added that the UAV-based services market in 2025 was worth over 26 billion rubles, with a demand for over 5,000 drones. "Our production has fully covered the industry’s needs. In 2026, the market is projected to grow to 32 billion rubles, with a demand for more than 8,000 UAV systems," the ministry added.

It specified that the main goal of the industry-wide national project is to generate natural demand for UAV-based services. Three dozen scenarios for using UAVs in civilian sectors have already been developed and published on the State Industry Information System (SIIS) portal.

UAV systems are actively used in the agricultural, forestry, security, fuel and energy, construction, housing and utilities, and transportation sectors.