Paris to host another meeting of coalition of the willing in January — Macron

Emmanuel Macron said that he along with other European leaders as well as US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky were making progress on security guarantees for Kiev

PARIS, December 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the coalition of the willing will hold another meeting in Paris early next month.

"We will bring together the countries of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris in early January to finalize each country’s concrete contributions," the French leader posted on X.

Macron wrote that he along with other European leaders as well as US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky were making progress on security guarantees for Kiev.

On December 26, The Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed European official, that the countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing" are planning to hold a new round of talks on settling the Ukraine conflict next month.

