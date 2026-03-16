Almost 5,000 drones shot down over Russian regions, in special op zone in past week

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Almost 5,000 drones were shot down over Russian regions and in the special military operation zone in the past week, according to TASS estimates based on the Defense Ministry’s reports.

Air defense intercepted and destroyed a total of 1,759 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions on March 9-15, and another 3,160 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by Russian forces in the special military operation zone.

As many as 436 drones were downed over Russian regions on March 15, the highest number in the past week. Regions in Russia’s Volga, Southern, North Caucasian, Northwestern, and Central federal districts came under attack.

That said, 4,919 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the past week.