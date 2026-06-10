Russian diplomat denounces Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol museum as 'barbaric act'

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s attack on the building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) is nothing but another "barbaric act" by the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Early on June 10, a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone struck the Panorama building, a cultural heritage site, which was heavily damaged.

"This is another barbaric act against a civilian facility committed by the Kiev regime," the diplomat emphasized.

Zakharova pointed out that the Panorama was "a world-famous work of battle painting, dedicated to the key battle of the Crimean War, the June 6, 1855, Storming of the Malakhov Kurgan, where Russian troops managed to repel a joint attack by then-superior British and French forces." "This once again makes it clear why the Westerners use the Kiev regime as a proxy to achieve their own goals," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted. "One of their objectives is to destroy evidence of their crimes and defeats," Zakharova added.