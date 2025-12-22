Vance indicates breakthrough in Ukraine talks between Russia, United States

LONDON, December 22. /TASS/. There was progress on the Ukraine front during the negotiations with Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Miami, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"I actually got an update from our negotiators this morning. So the breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open," he said in an interview with the British portal UnHerd.

He said America would continue to make diplomatic efforts towards a Ukraine resolution. "And I think that we’ve made progress, but sitting here today, I wouldn’t stay with confidence that we’re going to get to a peaceful resolution. I think there’s a good chance we will, I think there’s a good chance we won’t," Vance also noted.

The negotiations took place on Saturday and Sunday in Miami. On the American side, the meeting was attended by Special Representative of the US president Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.