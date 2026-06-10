MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime lied to Budapest when it promised to guarantee the rights of Hungarians living in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat pointed out that "Hungary alleges the Kiev regime has pledged to restore the system of national-language schools, where Hungarian will be used freely, including outside of formal education, and students will be able to take final exams in the Hungarian language and literature and high school diplomas in Hungarian."

"In the municipalities where the share of Hungarian population is over 10%, people will allegedly be able to use Hungarian national symbols and speak Hungarian when receiving medical care, attending sporting and cultural events, carrying out political activities, and celebrating national holidays. In return, Budapest is reportedly ready to approve the opening of the first EU accession cluster for Ukraine," she went on to say.

According to Zakharova, the actual situation of Ukrainian Hungarians has not changed. "The Kiev regime’s obligations are not legally binding. They are nothing but promises whose worth is well-known," she stressed.

"Basically, one might be happy for Transcarpathian Hungarians and welcome the little progress that has been achieved, at least in one area, because the rights of ethnic minorities are being violated and, I would even say, eliminated on a regular basis in Ukraine. But then again, there is a small nuance here. So far, the agreements have only been reflected in the action plan for Ukraine that the country needs to implement to advance on the so-called path toward the EU," Zakharova noted.