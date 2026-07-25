Battlegroup East destroys more than 12 strongholds, 10 UAV control points of Kiev forces

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Operators and artillerymen of the Battlegroup East destroyed more than 10 UAV control points, as well as over 12 strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the enemy UAV control points were detected by the launch and return of heavy hexacopters and reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The coordinates were transmitted to artillery crews of 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled guns.

"As a result of combat operations, more than 10 Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV command posts, communications equipment, and over 30 Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV unit specialists, including operators and technicians, as well as heavy hexacopters and reconnaissance drones located in their positions, were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Also, in the Zapororozhye region, strongholds established in forest belts were discovered along the movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

"Successive FPV drone strikes destroyed shelters, firing positions, and enemy personnel located in their positions. As a result of combat operations, more than 12 strongholds and over 50 Ukrainian regime militants were destroyed," the ministry said.