Wildberries logistics center in Ekaterinburg resumes operations

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Wildberries logistics center in Ekaterinburg has resumed operations following a suspension caused by a drone crash, press service of the merged company Wildberries and Russ announced.

"The company's logistics center in Ekaterinburg has resumed normal operations," the statement said.

It was previously reported that the Wildberries logistics center in Ekaterinburg sustained no damage following the drone crash, though its operations had been suspended.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at a parking lot in Ekaterinburg due to the drone crash. There were no injuries, the governor reported. The fire resulting from the drone debris crash was contained.