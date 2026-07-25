Putin arrives in Omsk on working visit

OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Omsk, where he and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, a TASS correspondent reported.

The event will bring together 650 officials (483 from Russia and 167 from Kazakhstan) from federal and regional government bodies of the two countries, including representatives of the leadership of 19 Russian regions and seven administrative units of Kazakhstan, as well as members of the business and academic communities.

Before the forum's plenary session, Putin and Tokayev will hold talks to discuss current issues in Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation.