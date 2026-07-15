Kremlin briefing covers US sanctions plans against Russia, Baltic ‘fearmongering’

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. US plans for new sanctions against Russia, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda's claims about an alleged Russian attack on Baltic facilities, and Latvia’s potential Russian language ban in the media were the main topics of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's briefing.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

On the Ukraine settlement

- The US is currently not focused on the Ukraine settlement as the situation in the Persian Gulf has once again deteriorated: "We see that the Americans are currently occupied with other matters. Unfortunately for all of us, the situation in the Persian Gulf is far from stable and, on the contrary, has once again deteriorated, which cannot but cause global concern. Therefore, the Americans are currently not focused on the Ukraine settlement."

- The Kremlin receives signals through existing channels that the US is ready to resume work on the Ukraine settlement after the Iran situation is resolved: "Judging by our ongoing communication channels, which everyone is well aware of, we continue to receive signals that the Americans remain ready to resume mediation efforts on the Ukraine settlement once they have fewer problems to deal with."

- Russia did not send any messages to Zelensky through Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is now in Kiev: "No, we did not send any messages."

- Serbia has not been involved in mediation efforts on the Ukraine settlement: "So far, Serbia has had no involvement in mediation efforts regarding the Ukraine settlement."

On US sanctions plans against Russia

The Kremlin is closely monitoring and analyzing recent US statements on sanctions against Russia: "Regarding sanctions, we are closely monitoring and analyzing statements made at the working level and by the US president. We will observe how the situation develops."

On Baltic states' policies

- The Kremlin condemns the Latvian government’s plan to ban the use of Russian in the media: "This cannot but be condemned because it infringes on the rights of a large number of the country's residents."

- Latvia continues to promote a policy of hostility toward all things Russian: "This is not a new policy from Latvia. They have long demonstrated hostility toward everything Russian, and this has become a defining feature of their policy. The only possible response here is outright rejection."

- The Kremlin called Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda's statements about an alleged planned Russian attack on Baltic facilities a "new wave of fearmongering": "This is another wave of fearmongering aimed at continuing to brainwash people and prepare the population for further militarization."

- Lithuania and other Baltic states use "fearmongering" about the "Russian threat" to bring more NATO forces and infrastructure to the region: "To do this, they need to create an image of an enemy in another country, in this case ours, and use this pretext, as we say, to continue deploying NATO military infrastructure in all its forms across the Baltic states.".