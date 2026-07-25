MELITOPOL, July 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on the Kirillovka camp sites in Zaporozhye is part of the West's plan to legalize the killing of civilians for the world community, Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the regional branch of international public organization The World Russian People's Council for the Zaporozhye Region told TASS.

"Kiev is implementing the West's plan to legalize the killing of civilians during military operations. The shelling of the recreation center in Kirillovka is a continuation of the plan of Kiev's Western allies to lower the ‘threshold of inhumanity’ in society during the conduct of military operations in the world. We remember the recent brutal shelling of the Tokmak market, we remember the shelling of hospitals and school buses," Pataman said.

He noted that the actions of the Kiev regime are identical to the tactics of Ukraine's Western allies in other hot spots around the world.