US-Iran conflict may drag on for months — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. The United States and Iran have failed to achieve a decisive advantage in the military conflict, which may mean that the confrontation would drag on for months, The Wall Street Journal quoted military analysts as saying.

According to the experts, both Washington and Tehran are demonstrating readiness for further escalation, although they are already approaching the limit of what they can achieve by military force. The impasse increases the risk that the conflict will drag on for months, while the parties try to strengthen their positions and gain an advantage, the newspaper writes.

The Wall Street Journal notes that Iran has demonstrated its ability to withstand years of sanctions and resist US attempts to exert economic pressure on it.

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the agreements on the Strait of Hormuz.