MELITOPOL, July 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime deliberately staged a terrorist attack in Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye Region, where families were vacationing, on the eve of Day of Remembrance of Children Victims of the War in Donbass, Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Zaporozhye Region Yulia Sazhayeva told TASS.

"Kiev deliberately attacked a peaceful facility where parents and children were vacationing, right on the eve of Day of Remembrance of Children Victims of the War in Donbass. The Ukrainian military knew perfectly well where they were hitting, and they mercilessly attacked children anyway, specifically to cause such a terrible tragedy," Sazhayeva said.

On the night of July 25, Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on recreation centers in the resort town of Kirillovka on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, 12 people were killed, including four children. Besides, 19 civilians were injured, including at least five children.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on a terrorist attack. Day of Remembrance of the Children Victims of the War in Donbass was established on July 27.