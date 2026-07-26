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Ukraine killed 21 kids in Zaporozhye Region since start of special military operation

Commissioner for Children's Rights in the region Yulia Sazhayeva says the tragedy in Kirillovka aggravated this statistic

MELITOPOL, July 26. /TASS/. Ukraine has killed 21 children in the Zaporozhye Region, including four children who died in a strike on the camp sites in Kirillovka, since the beginning of the special operation, Commissioner for Children's Rights in the region Yulia Sazhayeva told TASS.

"We were preparing for Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of the War in Donbass and talked about the fact that 17 children have died in the Zaporozhye Region since the beginning of the special operation from attacks by Ukrainian armed forces. But the tragedy in Kirillovka, this inhumane terrorist attack, aggravated this terrible statistic. It claimed the lives of four more of our children," said Sazhayeva.

On Saturday night, Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on recreation centers in the resort town of Kirillovka on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, 12 people were killed, including four children. Besides, 19 civilians were injured, including at least five children.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on a terrorist attack.

Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of the War in Donbass was established on July 27.

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