Over 1,400 Moscow-bound drones downed in past week — mayor

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Over 1,400 drones have been taken down while flying towards the Moscow Region between July 18 and July 25, and 143 of them were destroyed by air defenses on approach to the Russian capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Between 8:30 a.m. Moscow time (5:30 a.m. GMT) on July 18 and 8:30 a.m. Moscow time (5:30 a.m. GMT) on July 25, a total of 1,401 drones were detected flying towards the Moscow Region. A total of 143 drones were destroyed by air defenses while approaching Moscow," the mayor wrote on the Max messenger.