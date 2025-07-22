Syrian fact-finding committee links hundreds to civilian abuses in Latakia, Tartus

TUNIS, July 22. /TASS/. A Syrian committee investigating the March wave of violence in the country’s coastal Latakia, Tartus, and Homs governorates, has identified 298 people suspected of crimes against civilians, the committee’s spokesman Yasser al-Farhan said.

"The committee has identified 298 people suspected of involvement in violations," he said, citing preliminary data from the committee’s report. "The committee has identified individuals and groups affiliated with certain armed groups and thinks that they violated military orders and suspects them of committing crimes against the civilian population."

According to the committee’s findings, the measures that were taken by the president, defense and interior ministers during the March 2025 developments "were focused on the protection of the civilian population and enforcement of law." "Government forces demonstrated a high level of discipline. The government made serious efforts to curb violence and the suspects were brought to responsibility," the report says.

Al-Farhan also said that the committee has identified 265 people suspected of joining "outlawed groups affiliated with the [Syrian former President Bashar] Assad regime." The committee confirmed the death of 1,469 civilians, including 90 women. As many as 238 security officers were either killed or taken prisoner. The committee also confirmed numerous acts of violence against civilians on March 7 and 8, including 480 arsons of houses and shops. In his words, "those responsible for violations against the Syrian people are being prosecuted." He also said that the committee "recommends relevant agencies take necessary measures to identify individuals and groups suspected of committing violations based on the investigation results."

On March 6, clashes broke out between the new government’s security forces and supported of the ousted President Assad in the Latakia, Tartus, and Homs governorates. The fiercest fighting was reported from the city of Jabla, home to Alawites, representatives of the religious minority, to which the Assad family belongs. The clashes claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people.