GENEVA, December 25. /TASS/. The tragedy of Ukraine boils down to the fact that the Kiev government has refused to take the path of peace, despite multiple opportunities, a retired four-star German general Harald Kujat told Switzerland’s Zeitgeschehen im Fokus newspaper.

"The tragedy of Ukraine is that throughout the entire conflict, it has been at a crossroads where it could have chosen the path for peace, but it rejected this opportunity," said Kujat, who served as Chief of Staff of the German armed forces (from 2000 to 2002), and as Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (from 2002 to 2005).

In the expert’s opinion, the West’s massive support created an illusion for Kiev that "it can turn the strategic situation into its favor."

"However, the belief into the downfall of Russia’s military might for economic reasons was as illusionary as the hope of winning on the battlefield," Kujat said.

"Our politicians had neither power nor will to shield Ukraine from the suffering and destruction with the help of tangible peace initiatives," he added.