At least 77 Ukrainian UAVs downed overnight over Russian regions — defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 77 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian regions during the past night, the Russian defense ministry reported.

"During the past night, 77 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense units on duty: 34 over the territory of the Volgograd Region, 23 over the Rostov Region, five over the Kaluga Region, five over the Republic of Crimea, three over the Moscow Region, including one flying toward Moscow, three over the waters of the Black Sea, two over the Belgorod Region, one over the Voronezh Region, and one over the waters of the Azov Sea," the statement said.