Russian troops liberated 12 settlements in the first half of February — military chief

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 12 settlements in the first half of February, bringing over 200 square kilometers under their control, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

"Over the two weeks of February, despite harsh winter conditions, formations and units of the joint group of forces liberated 12 settlements. Over 200 square kilometers of territory have come under our control," he said.