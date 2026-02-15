Too early to talk about thaw in Russia-Switzerland relations — Geneva lawmaker

GENEVA, February 16. /TASS/. Despite the transfer of talks on the Ukrainian settlement to Geneva, it is still too early to talk about a thaw in the relations between Russia and Switzerland, Swiss politician, journalist, writer, and member of the Geneva parliament Guy Mettan said.

"It is still too early to talk about a thaw. For this to happen, Russia must be met with a similar gesture of goodwill from Switzerland," he said in an interview with TASS. According to the lawmaker, negotiations that have been ongoing since the Trump administration took office in the US have been "characterized by progress which was immediately followed by a setback on the part of the US, Ukraine, and Europe."

"Based on this, the Russian side expects concrete steps from Switzerland: a partial lifting of sanctions, refusal to introduce the next package of European sanctions, statements, new proposals, anything in general," Mettan noted.

Despite its neutral status, Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, has followed the alliance's lead with regard to sanctions against Russia and Belarus imposed in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine. On December 12, 2025, the Swiss government announced that it would join the EU's 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions. In March 2022, the Russian government approved a list of foreign states and territories that are engaging in unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and its citizens. Switzerland is on this list.