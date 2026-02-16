{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia considering ways to provide aid to Cuba — ambassador

Communication is ongoing both directly and through Russian embassy in Havana and the Cuban embassy in Moscow, Viktor Koronelli said

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is assessing potential ways to assist Cuba, with parties holding discussions at various levels, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Communication is ongoing both directly and through our embassy in Havana and the Cuban embassy in Moscow," the diplomat said. "We are exploring the options and possibilities for providing aid to Cuba," he noted.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, in an interview with TASS, reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with Cuba. He said Moscow would provide it assistance, including material support, adding that this work is already underway.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine's hardest attack: Bryansk Region recovering after UAV raid
More than 170 fixed-wing drones were shot down over the region
Ukraine receives $690 million from Japan, Canada
The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance clarified that the Japanese side had sent $544 million, and the Canadian side had sent $146 million
Kiev forces redeploy most trained assault units to Zaporozhye area — Russian top brass
But the Battlegroup East units are confidently repelling enemy attacks, Valery Gerasimov said
Most intense fighting taking place in Battlegroup Center zone — military chief
Units of the battlegroup are developing an offensive in the Dobropolye direction, Valery Gerasimov said
US ready to support Israel’s potential strikes on Iran — TV
The officials cited by the channel say that US President Donald Trump announced the intention during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December 2025
Russia brings Europe back into play by moving talks to Geneva — Swiss politician
Guy Mettan says Turkey, the Persian Gulf states will continue to play the mediating role in the crisis
Bryansk Region withstands heaviest UAV attack
"The Ukrainian army’s terrorist actions resulted in damage to energy infrastructure facilities," the region's governor stated
Press review: Ukraine talks in Geneva shape settlement as Russia explores MERCOSUR deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 16th
Kiev forces lost 1,110 servicemen over past 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
In the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, the Ukrainian forces lost over 180 service members
Norway leads Olympic medal standings after nine days
Italy comes second, and the US is third. The competition will continue tomorrow
EU to save face by using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Gaza Strip — RSPP head
Alexander Shokhin noted that such a project could involve the participation of Russia, the United States, and the European Union
West’s role in bloody coup in Ukraine must be remembered — Peskov
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that after 2014 everything changed
Two new mpox cases confirmed in Russian tourists returning from Thailand
The patients are in satisfactory condition, the consumer rights watchdog says
Hosting nuclear weapons would be Finland's second biggest mistake — politician
A member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance, Armando Mema noted that normalizing conversations about nuclear issues in the country is becoming the new norm
US intercepts another tanker in Indian Ocean — Pentagon
No further details were provided
Ukraine continues to block oil supplies from Russia to Hungary — Szijjarto
Commenting on reports of the suspension of oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary through Ukrainian territory, the Hungarian foreign minister noted that "the Druzhba pipeline was not damaged as a result of the latest strikes"
Element Group to produce around 200,000 chips for civilian drones — newspaper
The project is being implemented as part of the program to achieve a 70.3% output of domestic components for unmanned aerial vehicles by 2030
Kremlin agrees with Fico’s assertion oil has become subject of blackmail — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that it was impossible to interpret the situation any other way
Europe should abandon its illusions about transatlantic relations — newspaper
According to the publication, the US is increasingly viewing its alliance commitments through the prism of its own interests rather than the idea of a "shared destiny" with its European allies
Large Flamingo missile production line destroyed in Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago
Geneva talks to cover all key issues, including territories — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said this is why the presence of Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, is required
EU needs statements about Navalny's poisoning to ‘cover up’ Epstein affair — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Westerners overhyped the Navalny topic with "an element of detective work"
Detention of ex-Ukrainian justice minister signals Zelensky's looming collapse — Duma
"These events are a powerful indicator that the Kiev regime’s ship has sprung a leak that can no longer be plugged by obedient sailors," Mikhail Sheremet said
Over 120 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions in five hours
They were destroyed over the Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula, Kursk, Oryol, Belgorod, Vladimir, and Moscow Regions
One dies after Ukraine’s drone attack on LPR
Also 23 civilians were hurt, LPR Minister of Health Natalia Pashchenko said
Battlegroup West destroys Ukrainian forces on eastern bank of Oskol River — military chief
Russian troops have liberated the village of Glushkovka near the Oskol River, and fighting is ongoing in the Novoosinovo area, Valery Gerasimov said
Turkish energy minister reiterates plans to commission Akkuyu NPP first unit this year
Touching on the plans for the construction of two more nuclear plants in Thrace and Sinop, Alparslan Bayraktar noted that "Turkey will become a country possessing significant nuclear capacities" after these projects are implemented
Russian embassy rejects Canada's accusations over Navalny’s death
The statements "lack any supporting evidence," Ambassador Oleg Stepanov says
Europe chooses to remain deceived due to dependence on US — Chinese political scientist
Wang Yiwei said transatlantic ties would be more accurately compared not to relations between spouses but between parents and children
Russia ready to halt airstrikes on election day if elections held in Ukraine — diplomat
There is no talk yet of the practical organization of voting in Ukraine, Mikhail Galuzin said
Europe has withdrawn 99% of gas it pumped into storage for heating season
The total volume of fuel in UGS facilities stands at 37.5 bcm at present
Ukraine suffers setbacks in Zaporozhye Region, 'compensates' them with terror — governor
Saldo said that the situation on the Zaporozhye direction impacts the situation in the neighboring Kherson Region
Russian troops liberated 12 settlements in the first half of February — military chief
Over 200 square kilometers of territory have come under their control, Valery Gerasimov said
US wants to prevent European bureaucrats from ruining Western civilization — Russian envoy
Kirill Dmitriev said that EU bureaucrats are highly focused and skilled at destroying it through false narratives, migration, warmongering, and economic decline
Press review: France aims to join Ukraine talks as EU weighs frozen Russian assets move
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 11th
Zaporozhye nuke plant unharmed by temporary power outage in Energodar
The plant’s communications director Yevgenia Yashina emphasized that the current power situation in Energodar was normal
Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 80 drones in 24 hours
The Shebekinsky district came under attack from 23 UAVs and one munition, damaging a commercial facility, two infrastructure sites, four private houses, and two power lines
Zelensky's accusations cannot force Hungary to approve Ukraine's EU accession — PM
Viktor Orban warned that his government would not change its stance on the issue
Gates Foundation established global control over vaccines, pursuing evil goals — Dmitriev
The RDIF CEO says that the foundation "promoted bad vaccines"
More than 70 countries to participate in Milan naval exercise in eastern India
Russia will be represented at the maneuvers by the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov
Battlegroup West destroys 76 Ukrainian heavy quadcopters over day — spokesman
The servicemen also eliminated 27 drone control posts, and 13 ground-based robotic complexes
Kiev’s sponsors drew conclusions after attack on Putin residence — Galuzin
Moscow's partners "once again saw firsthand the terrorist nature of Vladimir Zelensky’s junta," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Hillary Clinton considers Washington's failure to extend New START big mistake
The official urged to strive for deals limiting nuclear weapons
Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses they unable to replace — Russian military chief
The Ukrainian armed forces are relying primarily on drones, Valery Gerasimov said
Russia adds new countries to its sanctions list
The list now includes Albania, Montenegro, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as well as Ukraine, under special conditions
Putin’s envoy to talk economic issues in Geneva
According to Dmitry Peskov, Kirill Dmitriev is on a separate track with the working group on economic cooperation, which remains active
West using Armenia as a tool in confrontation with Russia — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Yerevan is aware of Moscow's fundamental assessments regarding the incompatibility of joining the EU with membership in the Eurasian Economic Union
Obama turns media into tool of left-wing propaganda — Russian envoy
Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019
Pyongyang unveils street built in honor of those who fought in Russia’s Kursk Region
The North Korean leader also gave housing orders to the families of the deceased
Taking Tsvetkovoye creates base for liberation of Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that during the liberation of Tsvetkovoye, the enemy lost a large number of personnel and military equipment
Too early to talk about thaw in Russia-Switzerland relations — Geneva lawmaker
Guy Mettan says that a partial lifting of the existing sanctions, no new ones, fresh proposals are needed to state a thaw
Munich Conference proves NATO solidarity nonexistent — Russian diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says two doctrines can be seen in the alliance
Tops Swiss diplomat says sure Russia wants to make step toward peace in Ukraine
Ignazio Cassis said that, referring to another round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement due to be held in Geneva on February 17 and 18
UK plans to ban social networks for teens under 16 this year — newspaper
The amendments to the Online Safety Bill can start urgently, be implemented in summer
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
Kyrgyz president says no conditions for coup exist in country
"First, the law does not allow it, and second, no such situation exists," Sadyr Japarov said
Top Iranian diplomat sets off for Switzerland for talks with US
Talks will be held on Tuesday
Energy ceasefire to be discussed at Geneva talks — source
The next round of the negotiations is scheduled for February 17-18
Rostec corporation developing piston engine for small aircraft
The engine has compact dimensions, an optimal capacity of 1,211 cubic centimeters, and a light weight of 75 kg
So far, only Russia has allocated $1 billion to Palestine — Kremlin
"This fact is of great significance and should not be overlooked," Dmitry Peskov said
Europe's transgender policies will lead to serious tragedy — top lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that in almost 20 European countries, there are no age or medical restrictions for gender transition
Telegram blocks over 235,000 channels and groups for first time since late January
As of February 16, more than 7.254 million groups and channels have been blocked on Telegram so far in 2026
Russian diplomat urges to condemn Zelensky over remarks on Russian athletes
"The moment when a supposed president of a country says something like this, thousands of international officials should shout ‘catch the nazi’ in unison, and millions of human rights advocates organize protests against neo-Nazism," Maria Zakharova said
Putin in contact with Russian delegation on Ukraine, gives it instructions — Kremlin
New Ukrainian settlement negotiations will take place in Geneva on February 17-18 to discuss all the main issues, including territories
Launch of UK munitions factory to produce shells for Ukraine being delayed — newspaper
The plant owner, BAE Systems, says that the delay is due to a plan to double the capacity
Estonia Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Putin’s comments on Narva
On June 9, the Russian President said that Peter I did not seize any Swedish territories during the Great Northern War but "got them back"
Munich Conference did not bring peace in Ukraine any closer — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky says that the participants of the conference have brought about a plan "for the militarization of Europe"
Putin popular in Russia across all age groups — Peskov
Russian presidential spokesman also noted that Vladimir Putin enjoys the trust of citizens of very different ages
Norwegian cross-country skier Kleabo breaks Winter Olympic gold medal record
Johannes Klaebo won his ninth gold medal
Ukrainian fighters blame command after bulk of their regiment destroyed — source
Local militants blame the staff command for leaking coordinates to the Russian side
Siberian tiger attacks hunter in Primorsky Region, fatal outcome
The attack took place 20 km from the village of Izvilinka in a forest
Battlegroup South forces advancing towards Slavyansk — military chief
The destruction of Ukrainian formations in Konstantinovka continues, Valery Gerasimov said
Ukrainian drone attack on Bryansk Region continuing for over 12 hours
Alexander Bogomaz called on the region’s residents to remain vigilant, observe measures of precaution and not to approach dangerous and suspicious-looking objects
Militarization to entail Japan’s crushing defeat, Chinese foreign minister warns
This will happen if Tokyo decides to use military force in the situation around Taiwan, clarified the ministry's official representative Jiang Bin
Russia ready to discuss idea of Ukraine’s temporary external governance — Galuzin
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin believes that such a step "would make it possible to hold democratic elections in Ukraine, bring to power a capable government with which a full-fledged peace treaty could be signed"
Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics in Konstantinovka — DPR head
Russian troops have advanced towards Dobropolye, Denis Pushilin added
West not to be able to compete with global South — Russian businessman
According to Deripaska, it would be useful for Russia to diversify its economic relations and opt for more pragmatic economic cooperation with China, Africa, India, and Latin America rather than continuing interaction with the dominating "wealthy" West
Russia response to Putin residence attack hit Ukraine military facilities — Galuzin
On the night of December 29 Kiev carried out an attack against President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region
Five municipalities, Bryansk left without power, heating after Ukraine’s attack
According to the governor, repair works are underway
Geneva MP calls transfer of talks to Switzerland 'gesture of goodwill' on part of Russia
Russia will hold high-level negotiations on the settlement in Ukraine in Switzerland for the first time since 2022, Guy Mettan says
Trump's decree on Cuba's oil blockade is 'completely insane' — ambassador
The decree absolutely contradicts international law, Viktor Koronelli said
Orban, in response to Zelensky's insult, declares that Ukraine will not join EU
At the Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Hungarian Prime Minister was "growing a belly" instead of building up his army
Claims of Navalny's poisoning are Western propaganda hoax — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed claims that blogger Alexey Navalny was poisoned with frog-derived poison
US Department of Justice publishes list of 300 celebrities who appear in Epstein files
Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian, Kurt Cobain, and Bruce Springsteen are among the names mentioned
Bank of Russia not taking part in talks on return to dollar payments for exports
Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina added that the regulator is not expecting a new inflation wave in Russia
Polish president speaks in favor of Poland having nuclear weapons
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier that the Polish government is not discussing stationing nuclear weapons on the country's territory
Lukashenko says offered US ideal scenario for Venezuela, but they 'did silly thing'
According to the Belarusian president, Washington chose to go its own way
Board of Peace members to allocate $5 bln to restore Gaza — US president
On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos
Russia downs 229 Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region since 05:00 GMT February 15
The region's governor Alexander Bogomaz described the Ukrainian attack on the region on February 15 as the most massive and powerful, damaging the energy infrastructure
Terrorists kill 32 people, took hostages in western Nigeria — TV
As the Arise television channel notes, the pattern of these crimes is reminiscent of attacks by the extremist group Boko Haram
Kallas says situation with freedom of speech in Estonia is much better than in US
The European Union foreign policy chief said this at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference
Slovak PM calls for dialogue between West and Russia
According to Fico, a direct dialogue with the Russian leadership will promote the soonest settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Moscow, Astana discuss dates for Putin’s 2026 visit to Kazakhstan — ambassador
Russia’s ambassador to Astana Alexey Borodavkin also pointed out that work is underway on the substantive agenda of the talks
Austria’s underground gas reserves below 40%
UGS facilities are 23.95% full in Germany, 16% in the Netherlands and 24.5% in France
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
Man ties to cut off his hand with grinder to evade being drafted to army
According to it, the man suffered serious injuries and is currently in the hospital
Zelensky devises election manipulations in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin noted that Vladimir Zelensky has begun speculating about a willingness to organize elections and even a referendum on territorial issues
Battlegroup East takes control of Staroukrainka, Pridorozhnoye, Zaliznichnoye, Tsvetkovoye
Battlegroup South troops are advancing towards Slavyansk, they are liberating Reznikovka, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, said
West succeeded in making Ukraine European in terms of Nazism — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that Moscow has always regarded Ukraine "as a sovereign, independent state"
