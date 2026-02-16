Russia considering ways to provide aid to Cuba — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is assessing potential ways to assist Cuba, with parties holding discussions at various levels, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Communication is ongoing both directly and through our embassy in Havana and the Cuban embassy in Moscow," the diplomat said. "We are exploring the options and possibilities for providing aid to Cuba," he noted.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, in an interview with TASS, reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with Cuba. He said Moscow would provide it assistance, including material support, adding that this work is already underway.