Most intense fighting taking place in Battlegroup Center zone — military chief

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Battlegroup Center area of responsibility, with an offensive developing in the direction of Dobropolye, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

