Russia, US, Ukraine agree to conduct talks 'without leaks' — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Participants in the Russia-US-Ukraine format talks have agreed to work "without leaks," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Under pressure from the American side and as a result of defeats on the battlefield, Kiev returned to the negotiating table — this time in Abu Dhabi. On January 23-24 and February 4-5, meetings of the working group on security issues were held there in the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format. The participants agreed to operate in a quiet mode, without allowing leaks. Therefore, I will refrain from commenting on the progress and substance of the discussions taking place at this venue," he noted.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. A second round of trilateral talks was held there on February 4-5. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also take place in the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format on February 17-18 in Geneva.