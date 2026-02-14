LONDON, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has dismissed Western allegations regarding the poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny - who is designated as a terrorist and extremist within Russia - as nothing more than a circus trick and necro-propaganda.

"We are once again compelled to highlight the political spectacle orchestrated on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference by representatives from Britain and several European nations," the embassy stated in a message obtained by TASS. "London claims that the toxin epibatidine was detected in certain samples allegedly linked to the death of a Russian citizen in 2024. Based on this, Russia is accused of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention."

The embassy further criticized the coordinated efforts of Western media outlets, political figures, and intelligence agencies, describing them as servile and complicit. "The purpose of this farcical performance is clear: to inflame waning anti-Russian sentiment within Western societies. When no real pretext exists, they simply manufacture one," the statement read.

Expressing disdain for what it called Western "fabrications," the embassy remarked, "What kind of person would believe such nonsense about a frog? Yet, the most troubling aspect is the necro-propaganda employed by Western politicians - an appalling attempt to mock the deceased. Even after a Russian citizen's death, London and European capitals refuse to let him rest in peace, revealing the true motives behind this campaign."

Russian diplomats also voiced skepticism about the Western 'conclusions.' "We place no faith in these so-called 'expert' assessments. Just as with the Skripal case - high-profile accusations, media hysteria, and no concrete evidence - there remain numerous unanswered questions that authorities prefer to ignore. So, in the end: is it poison from a South American frog’s skin or Novichok?" the embassy questioned.

On February 14, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France issued a joint statement asserting that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin derived from the skin of the Ecuadorian poison dart frog. Their conclusion was reportedly based on analyses of Navalny's biological samples. These countries accused Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention in connection with the incident.