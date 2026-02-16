Telegram blocks over 235,000 channels and groups for first time since late January

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Telegram blocked a total of 238,800 channels and groups for violating its policies on February 15, according to updated statistics published on the messenger’s website.

The last time the number surpassed this level was January 23, when over 300,000 channels and groups were blocked.

As of February 16, more than 7.254 million groups and channels have been blocked on Telegram so far this year.

Earlier, TASS calculated, based on statistics from the messenger’s website, that in 2025 Telegram blocked nearly 2.7 times more policy-violating channels and groups than in 2024 — totaling more than 44 million.

