Battlegroup West destroys Ukrainian forces on eastern bank of Oskol River — military chief

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Battlegroup West forces continue to eliminate the remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces blocked on the eastern bank of the Oskol River, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

"The formations of the Battlegroup West are conducting active offensive operations on a broad front in their area of responsibility, and the elimination of the remnants of the enemy group blocked on the eastern bank of the Oskol River continues," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops have liberated the village of Glushkovka near the Oskol River, and fighting is ongoing in the Novoosinovo area, Gerasimov said.

"Glushkovka has been liberated in this area. Fighting is ongoing in the Novoosinovo area. In the Krasny Liman direction, the clearing of enemy forces from the villages of Drobyshevo and Yarovaya is being completed," he said.

Gerasimov also added that Russian troops continue combat operations to liberate the villages of Novy Donbas and Belitskoye.

“The liberation of Novy Donbas and Belitskoye continues. In Grishino, our assault units are destroying enemy formations holding positions in this village in street fighting. Furthermore, units of the Battlegroup Center are conducting combat operations to capture Novopavlovka and Novopodgorny,” he said.